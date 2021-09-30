God of War: Ragnarok was originally scheduled for a 2021 release, but was delayed until 2022. On Twitter, Christopher Judge, the voice of protagonist Kratos, says that he was the reason for the delay.

According to Judge, he required back and knee surgery in August 2019. Rather than replace him, developer Santa Monica decided to wait until Judge had recovered before moving forward with production. It also never disclosed this information to explain the delay.

God of War: Ragnarok will release for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.