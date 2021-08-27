Gogglebox star Andrew Michael has died at the age of 61, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The star was known for appearing on the show alongside his wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex.

Mr Michael and his family joined the show as one of the original cast members during the very first episode in 2013.

A statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert producers said he died after a short illness last weekend with his family by his side.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time,” they added.