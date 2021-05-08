Gogglebox fans finally got the chance to see what the cast thought of the controversial Line of Duty season finale on Friday night. The season 6 Line of Duty finale aired on Sunday 2 May, meaning Gogglebox viewers had to wait an agonizing five days to see what stars of the hit Channel 4 show thought of Jed Mercurio’s police drama.

Much like the rest of the nation, the Gogglebox cast largely seemed unimpressed with the revelation that Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) the criminal police insider “H”, otherwise known as “The Fourth Man”.