The Power Of The Dog and HBO’s Succession have triumphed at the 79th Golden Globes following a bizarrely muted online event with no celebrity guests.

The film and the critically acclaimed series both earned three awards at the ceremony, which has faced heavy criticism over the past year for diversity issues within its organising body.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

