Golf Club: Wasteland launch trailer showcases gameplay

A new trailer has been posted online to coincide with the launch of Golf Club: Wasteland.

The new title takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been abandoned following a series of disasters.

In the trailer, the deceptively simple gameplay is showcased alongside the desolate landscapes that make up the various courses.

There’s also an intriguing story, with NPCs willing to talk about their lives after leaving planet Earth and returning to play golf.

Golf Club: Wasteland was released last week for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.