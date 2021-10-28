Gordon Ramsay has said that he’s “proud” of his daughter Tilly for standing up against fat-shaming comments made by LBC radio host Steve Allen.

The 54-year-old chef’s remarks come after Allen mocked his 19-year-old daughter’s weight while discussing the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which Tilly participates.

In a recent Instagram live, Gordon supported his daughter, saying: “It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’”

