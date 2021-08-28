WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent opines that HBO’s reboot of Gossip Girl has ‘lost its way’.

The series, streaming on BBC iPlayer, follows a cast of extremely privileged New Yorkers as they navigate the dramas of their elite high school.

Annabel enjoyed the original series as it embraced its depiction of ‘bad people doing bad things’, whereas the reboot’s ‘moral sensibility’ is a misstep.