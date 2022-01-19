The Recording Academy has announced that the 64th annual Grammy Awards will now take place in Las Vegas in April.

The music awards ceremony was postponed from its 31 January date due to the US surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The Grammys will now take place on 3 April at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Organisers said they looked forward to holding the “world class event” in Nevada for the first time and were “humbled” by the support they had received following its postponement.

