Grammy Awards 2022 postponed due to Omicron variant

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organisers called “too many risks” due to the Omicron variant with no new date being announced.

The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners”.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

