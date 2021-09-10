Rockstar has confirmed that the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V will no longer release in 2021.

Instead, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X edition of the game will now launch in March 2022.

The change in date came in a new trailer that was unveiled during the recent PlayStation Showcase event.

The developer explained that more time is needed to polish and fine-tune the game ahead of its launch.

Meanwhile, the trailer also highlighted the improved performance of the new version, with players able to switch between characters more quickly.