Rockstar has released the first look gameplay trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition coming November 11th to all major consoles.

The trailer showcases many graphical and quality-of-life improvements made to each game such as updated graphics, dynamic lighting, and upscaled textures.

The collection will launch digitally on November 11th for £54.99 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, the newer Series X/S consoles, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

