British actor Greg Wise has revealed that his wife, Love Actually star Emma Thompson, encouraged him to agree to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to MailOnline, the Sense and Sensibility actor said that after telling Thompson he said no, "she said, 'you're mad, you've got to do it!"

The couple have been in a relationship together since 1995, and Wise added that she is "thrilled she'll be able to relax and support me" after finishing work on her latest film. The comments come after Wise previously revealed that his late sister inspired him to take part.