The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal has gone gold, according to the game’s official Twitter account. What this means is that development has ended and the game is now ready for its release on 26 October. It was first announced during E3 in June and has so far not appeared to face any sort of development troubles since then.

Players take control of Star-Lord as they lead the team on a mission to save the galaxy. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.