A new, short trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game gives a quick primer on its combat and the abilities of the five team members. While Star-Lord is the only playable character, with the remaining members acting autonomously, players can give orders to each of them.All of them have distinct roles and skills. For example, Rocket is an explosives expert who can take out multiple enemies at once, while Groot can hold enemies in place with his vines and revive his fallen teammates.The game releases for all major platforms on 26 October.