First hands-on look at Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The first hands-on previews for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have arrived, giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect when the title launches next month.

Certain journalists were given access to some of singleplayer content in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with many suggesting it is a very different experience to the recent Avengers title.

Developed by Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix, the game is an action-adventure title that is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The title is set to release on 26th October for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.