A new trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy game focuses on its music. Senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski explains that the game will feature an orchestral score, which brings an “epicness” to it, and licensed songs, particularly from the Eighties, including a mixture of rock, pop, and new wave.

Szczepkowski came up with the idea to infuse music into combat with the Huddle feature, where Star-Lord can turn on his Walkman and the music improves the team’s fighting abilities. He also created an original rock album for the game and provided the vocals.