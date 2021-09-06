Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack discussed by developers

The developers behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have confirmed that the game will have an original soundtrack alongside an album from the fictional in-game band Star Lord.

Speaking in a dev video to discuss the title’s music, the Eidos-Montréal sound team explained how the rock songs from the fake band will be integrated with the more conventional musical score.

According to the developers, Marvel has approved every song and the soundtrack will also include officially licensed music from the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, and Joan Jett.

The game is set to be released for various platforms on October 26, 2021.