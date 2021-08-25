A new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game released earlier today. It doesn’t feature any new gameplay and only shows off one of its cutscenes, but it does introduce fans to a new villain: Grand Unifier Raker.

Raker is a member of the Universal Church of Truth, which has featured in the Marvel comics and been a regular threat for the Guardians to thwart. How big of a role he’ll have in the game is unknown, but the Guardians will undoubtedly fight against the Church and try to foil whatever scheme they have.