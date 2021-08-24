Hades is now the highest-rated game release for the Xbox Series X|S.

According to Metacritic , the hit indie title from Supergiant Games sits at an aggregate score of 94.

That puts it ahead of the likes of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Borderlands 3.

Hades launched late last year for PC and Nintendo Switch, with ports for PlayStation and Xbox coming earlier this month on August 13.

It sees players take on the role of Zagreus as he attempts to escape his father’s underworld kingdom and reach Mount Olympus.