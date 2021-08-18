Halle Berry is being ‘sued’ by MMA fighter over movie role

Former UFC fighter Cat Zingano is reportedly suing movie star Halle Berry over a part in the actor’s upcoming film, Bruised.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, Zingano claims that Berry “promised” her a role in Berry’s film, which is set to be released on Netflix.

Zingano alleges that she pulled out of an upcoming fight to be able to take part in Bruised, something she claims resulted in her being dropped by the UFC.

The actor and director then allegedly withdrew her offer due to the MMA star, as she was no longer a member of the UFC.