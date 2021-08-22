Former UFC fighter Cat Zingano is suing Halle Berry as she claims the actress promised her a part in her upcoming film Bruised, according to reports.

Berry portrays disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Jackie Justice, in her directorial debut.

According to TMZ, Zingano claims she met with Berry in July 2019, who said was ideal for the project.

She claims she was then encouraged to pass on an upcoming match if she wanted to be considered.

Zingano says after pulling out of the bout, the UFC dropped her and she was subsequently removed from Berry’s project for no longer being a UFC fighter.