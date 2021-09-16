A recent Nvidia database leak listed a number of games that are purportedly coming to PC. One of those games was Halo 5: Guardians. However, developer 343 Industries has debunked this, stating that it has no plans to port the game to the PC platform.

The studio’s community manager, Brian Jarrard, said on Twitter, “I can confirm there are no plans to bring [Halo 5] to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on [Halo] Infinite and [Master Chief Collection].”