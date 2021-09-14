According to Halo Infinite developer David Ellis, CG trailers for games aren’t so much for hyping up the fans and are actually meant for recruiting. In particular, he highlights early teaser trailers, saying on Twitter these sorts of announcements are “sometimes more about recruiting people to work on the game than promoting the game itself.”

His comment came only a few days after the PlayStation Showcase, which included announcements for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine games. Both trailers were very brief, with the Wolverine one being entirely CG and not even offering a release date.