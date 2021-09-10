The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will take place later this month and will be available to all players.

343 Industries and Microsoft confirmed that the open test will begin on September 24th.

Users who wish to take part must sign up to be a Halo insider before the cutoff date of September 14th

The multiplayer preview test will include 4 versus 4 slayer and Big Team Battle modes, as well as a Bot Arena.

Halo Infinite is due to release on December 8th for Xbox consoles and PC after a lengthy delay, although it won’t come with Forge mode or co-op gameplay.