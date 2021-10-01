The Halo Infinite beta will be available to all players this weekend

The multiplayer preview for Halo Infinite will be open to all players this weekend following a series of private beta tests.

Users will be able to access the Halo Infinite flight runs between October 1 and October 4, although matchmaking sessions will be limited to 6 pm to 10 pm and 1 am to 5 am.

Players can access the Academy modes at any time throughout the preview event but multiplayer matches will only be supported during those times.

To get access to the beta, players must download the Xbox insider app on Xbox consoles and select the Halo Infinite - Insider download.