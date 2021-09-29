Marcus Lehto, a former Bungie creative director and the co-creator of the Halo series, checked out the most recent multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite. In a short comment on Twitter, Lehto had nothing but good things to say about it.

“Having a great time playing Halo Infinite this weekend. Combat is fresh yet familiar and the game looks fantastic. Beautiful map designs too.” The beta will open up again this weekend and, this time, will be available to everyone, not just members of the Halo Insider programme.

Halo Infinite releases on 8 December for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.