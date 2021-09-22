With Halo Infinite’s multiplayer having a free-to-play live-service model, it will feature microtransactions. And in the latest Inside Infinite blog post, studio 343 Industries has explained its approach to implementing them.

Aside from the seasonal battle passes, players will have the option to purchase cosmetics with real money. However, 343 stresses that none of the battle pass content will be sold or made available elsewhere. Content will also be earned through daily and weekly challenges, special events, and promotional tie-ins with brands like Rockstar Energy and Mega Construx.

Halo Infinite releases on 8 December for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.