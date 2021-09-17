Halo: Master Chief Collection will get smaller updates after the launch of Halo Infinite

343 Industries will stop major updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection after the launch of Halo Infinite.

Rather than releasing regular seasonal updates, the developer will instead adopt a new approach.

This will see the compilation title get smaller patches, including new content, as the team focuses on the post-launch roadmap for Halo Infinite.

That will mean that Season 8, which is due to release next month, will be the last major update of the year for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.