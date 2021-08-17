Halo TV series to present a different side to Master Chief

The new Halo TV series due to launch promises to show a different side to its main character Master Chief, according to creator 343 Industries.

Kiki Wolfkill, studio head of Halo transmedia, said bringing the iconic Xbox character to the small screen after 20 years of appearing in video games was perhaps the greatest challenge the team faced with the new project.

“What we’re asking people to do with the show is to sort of sit back and say we’re going to present a side of Chief that you just don’t get to play in the game,” Wolfkill told IGN.