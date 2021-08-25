The Halo TV show was originally meant to air on the Showtime network, but has since been moved to the Paramount+ service. Showtime’s president of entertainment has now explained the decision, describing Paramount+ as a more “natural fit.”

Showtime isn’t particularly known for making sci-fi epics, which made the Halo show an “odd fit” for a network that primarily makes dramas.

The series will not adapt any of the stories from the Halo games, but protagonist Master Chief will be appearing as one of the main characters.