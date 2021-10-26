Microsoft will shut down the servers for numerous Halo games on Xbox 360 at the beginning of next year.

The end of service date for the older games - which include the likes of Halo: Reach, Halo 3 and Halo 4- has been pushed back, having initially been planned for December 2021.

It’s been confirmed the “legacy services” will be switched off on January 13, 2022.

343 Industries said: “Continuing to evolve and expand ‘MCC’ while bringing our ambitious vision for ‘Halo Infinite’ to life is our top priority”.