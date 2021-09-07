Lifetime's Harry and Meghan movie portrays Prince William as 'villain'

The third in the Harry and Meghan movie installment produced by cable station Lifetime sees Prince William portrayed as the “villain” of the scandal as it further explores the couple’s acrimonious split from the royal family.

There are guaranteed bald spot wigs, bad acting and cheesy dialogue in what is a made-for-TV movie that the US network loves to pump out.

How the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge must feel to see themselves portrayed in such a humorous fashion – one can only speculate – but it is probably not the main reason they decided to swap Windsor for the West Coast.