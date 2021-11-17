The trailer for HBO special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has been released.

The cast of Harry Potter is reuniting for a TV special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will join other cast members in an HBO Max series titled Return to Hogwarts to discuss the making of the film two decades after it first hit theatres.

The show is scheduled to be broadcast on 1 January 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.