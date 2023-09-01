Hogwarts Express ‘departs’ from Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross station

The Hogwarts Express "departed" from Platform 9¾ at King's Cross station in London on Friday morning (1 September).

Harry Potter fans, including Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, gathered at the station for the annual event known as "Back to Hogwarts Day."

In the book and film series, the train to the wizarding school departs from a fictional Platform 9¾.

This morning, the Hogsmeade service was shown on the departure board for 11am.

The Everyman cinema in King's Cross is showing the Harry Potter films back to back to celebrate the event.