A Harry Potter wand exhibition has been installed in Leicester Square to mark the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular fantasy film series.

Video footage shows young Harry Potter fans from local schools taking a wand workshop with wand choreographer, Paul Harris, at the launch of the Wizarding World Wand Installation.

The installation consists of nine 15ft tall wands representing key characters from the franchise such as Albus Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald

