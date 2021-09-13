Marvel Studios has premiered its first look trailer for Disney+ series Hawkeye that introduces Hailee Steinfeld’s newcomer Kate Bishop.

The True Grit star joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton’s protégé during the Christmas season.

The festive-filled trailer sees the famous archer having to run from his past as his violent years as a vigilante during the events of Avengers: Endgame has caught up with him.

The Marvel superhero show will premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.