Tributes have poured in for NCIS and Bones actor Heath Freeman following his death aged 41.

The actor ​passed away in his sleep at his home in Austin, Texas on Sunday evening.

Actor Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis shared photos of himself and Freeman on the set of the upcoming film Terror on the Prairie.

"There is nothing that I could say which could ever possibly do your existence justice, Heath," he said.

"Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times. Ty for making this life exciting and fun," actor Shanna Moakler wrote.

