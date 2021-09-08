Second World War shooter Hell Lets Loose launched on PC earlier this year and now publisher Team17 has announced a release date for the console versions. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to purchase the game from 4 October.

A multiplayer tactical first-person shooter, Hell Lets Loose pits two teams of 50 players against each other to capture and control most of the map. Team17 also states that cross-play functionality will be available for the console versions, so PS5 and Xbox owners can play together.