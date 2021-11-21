'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces

Henry Thomas shot to Hollywood stardom as a child actor with his lead role in Steven Spielberg’s film E.T.

At the age of 11, he received Golden Globe and Bafta Award nominations, playing the role of Elliott in what's now renowned as one of the most iconic sci-fi pictures in history.

While his talent was showcased to the world in E.T, Spielberg knew Thomas was destined for success from his first audition, which has recently been re-shared.

At the end of the incredible clip, Spielberg can be heard saying: "Ok kid, you got the job!"

Sign up to our newsletters here.