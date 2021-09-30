Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, a new video game starring Agatha Christie’s famous detective, is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Set during the early days of the detective’s career, players take control of Poirot himself as he is invited to a reception by the influential Van den Bosch family. During the party, a snowstorm traps everyone inside the mansion and one of the guests is murdered.

As Poirot, players will explore the mansion for clues, question suspects, and gather crucial information in order to solve the murder and other mysteries hidden within.