Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has said that he’d like to make a game that changes in real time. Speaking with Japanese publication Anan, he explained that it would change depending on factors such as where the player lives, so everyone would have a completely different experience.

He also referenced an old Game Boy Advance game he worked on called Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand as an example. This 2003 title used a sun sensor that could detect direct sunlight and use it to help the player defeat vampires.