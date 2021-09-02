A new trailer has dropped online, showing some of the content included in the Season of Gluttony event in Hitman 3.

Part of the Seven Deadly Sins downloadable content, this fifth act is based around the sin of overindulgence.

As part of the event, which will run from August 31st to September 27th, there are several new missions and content for players to experience.

This includes The Procurers becoming an Elusive Target and the Himmapan Hotel being available to play for free.

There are also a number of Featured Contracts coming to IO Interactive’s stealth game.