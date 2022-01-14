Holly Willoughby suffers hilarious autocorrect fail on live TV as she asks ‘for a new bra’

Holly Willoughby suffered a hilarious autocorrect fail live on ITV’s This Morning programme, accidentally texting someone to say she needed “a new bra”.

The presenter explained how she sent the quick message during an advert break, typing the words “I need a new one” and hitting send.

Unfortunately for her, the phone’s autocorrect changed the word “one” to “bra”, leaving her red-faced as she explained the mistake to co-host Phillip Schofield, who couldn’t stop laughing.

Holly was actually trying to buy a new barbeque, which only led to more ridicule from Phillip, questioning why she’d want it January.

