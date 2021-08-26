A 2005 clip has resurfaced of Holly Willoughby being slapped on the bum by fellow presenter Brian Dowling.

Taken from ITV’s Ministry of Mayhem, the footage shows the pair reenacting a scene from Captain Scarlet. The show was broadcast from 2004 to 2006 on ITV and CITV.

Dowling is shown to be wearing a red Captain Scarlet costume, with Willoughby sporting a silver catsuit.

Willoughby looks visibly surprised in the clip, jumping in response. The video has amassed millions of views on TikTok.