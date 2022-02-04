This Morning host Holly Willoughby has spoken out about the struggles she dealt with whilst pregnant.

The gorgeous 40-year-old is a mum to Belle, Harry and Chester, and during a segment on today’s ITV daytime show, she and fellow presenter Josie Gibson sat down to chat to a haircare expert.

Both Holly and Josie heard of how expectant and new mothers frequently experience hair loss, and they both stated they had also gone through this.

Speaking to the expert, Holly said: “after pregnancy, the whole front bit of my hair just fell out!”

