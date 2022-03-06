Holly Willoughby was ‘in tears’ hosting ‘life-changing’ new series Freeze the Fear

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she was “in tears” as she filmed the upcoming BBC show Freeze the Fear.

The broadcaster, alongside Lee Mack, hosts the new series that puts celebrities through intense challenges in sub-zero temperatures under the watchful eye of Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Speaking about her experiences on The One Show, Willoughby admitted she found the programme “life-changing”.

“All I can tell you is it was intense for everybody, medics were involved and I was in tears at many many points,” she revealed.

