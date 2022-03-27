Watch live the view of Hollywood sign ahead of 94th Academy Awards

Watch a live view of the Hollywood sign ahead of the 2022 Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday night and will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

As Hollywood gears up for its biggest night of the year, all eyes will be on Director Jane Campion whose film, The Power of the Dog, leads the field with 12 nominations - including best picture.

Meanwhile, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur are among the nominees in the acting categories.