In a detailed PlayStation Blog post, studio Guerrilla Games discusses how the PlayStation 5 hardware has allowed it to offer more detailed and impressive visuals in Horizon Forbidden West. In particular, it highlights how its improved facial animations can allow for “more credible and immersive character performance.”It stresses, however, that the PlayStation 4 version won’t be “compromised” by these improvements on the PS5. “We actually developed and tested the game simultaneously on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, because it’s very important to us as a studio to ensure PlayStation 4 players get an equally immersive experience.”