Hot air balloon lovers have all gathered in New Mexico for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which opened on Saturday.

The footage captures the big opening of the international event, where balloons of every shape and size inflated and lifted off in the air creating a mesmerizing spectacle of lights in the pre-dawn twilight.

Organizers of the event say they expect thousands of visitors to attend the nine-day event and they are planning to launch about 600 hot air balloons during this time.