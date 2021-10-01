Hot Wheels Unleashed launches with new trailer

Hot Wheels Unleashed, a racing game based on the iconic toys, has launched alongside a release trailer.

Highlighted in the video are some of the 66 vehicles on offer as well as the kind of tracks that players are able to create using the in-game editor.

With support for up to 12 players in online multiplayer, Hot Wheels Unleashed also allows for users to create and share liveries with the community.

The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.